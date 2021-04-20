Boomtown Fair cancelled for second year over Covid insurance fears

The UKs largest independent festival, Boomtown Fair has just announced that it will no longer be proceeding with the 2021 event and it will be postponed for the second consecutive year.

It'll now take place on 10th-14th August 2022.

The 66,000 capacity event which was sold out in February was due to return to the Matterley Estate, near Winchester over 11th-15th August 2021 for the launch Chapter One: The Gathering.

However, owing to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and critically the lack of a Government backed COVID specific insurance scheme to provide a vital safety net to events this summer, the organisers have come to the difficult decision to no longer go ahead in 2021.

The 66,000 capacity event sold out in February Credit: Boomtown Fair

In a statement from the organisers, Boomtown said: “After almost half a year of collective campaigning to the government, sadly COVID specific cancellation insurance for events still does not exist at this point in time. This means anyone putting on an event this year, will be doing so without the safety net of insurance to cover them should COVID prevent them from going ahead in any capacity. For an independent event as large and complex as Boomtown, this is a huge gamble of upto an eight figure sum and the financial risk is simply too high.”

Although we have recently been awarded a very generous grant from the Arts Council England, which we are incredibly grateful for and throws us a vital and necessary lifeline, the reality is it represents only a fraction of the costs (under 10%) involved in creating an event to the sheer scale and ambition of Boomtown, and only goes so far to plugging the deficit left from not being able to run our event, now for two years in a row, and most pressingly does not solve the problem of lack of insurance. Boomtown spokesperson

The festival has confirmed that all customers 2021 tickets will remain valid for the 2022 event and will automatically roll over. In 2020 over 77% of Boomtown ticket holders helped secure the future of the festival by rolling their tickets over. The event is again asking their customers who are in a position to do so, to help safeguard the festival into 2022.

