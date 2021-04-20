Bringing the ancient farms of Hampshire online

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

The internet is a world away from life in the Stone Age, but a Hampshire tourist attraction is exploring history online to try and make up for money lost during the pandemic.

Butser Ancient Farm hope people around the world will be logging on, particularly to see their new Neolithic reconstruction.

Horton house represents history. From the tools, the fire, thatched roof and animal skin window, each reconstruction is a reflection of Stone age life, and a reminder of how existence has evolved.

You'd be able to learn about the tools, the fire, thatched roof and animal skin windows Credit: ITV News Meridian

Horton House gets its name from Horton 50 miles away in Berkshire, where Stone Age remains were found in 2012.

It was constructed through the last year, where innovation has also taken the ancient farm to a modern platform.

Butser's trying to draw back lost income by putting its material online, with the pandemic restricting visitors.

Simon Jay, Director