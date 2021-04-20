Chris Packham: Wildlife corridor project all about 'empowerment'

A project to reintroduce bees, butterflies and other insects to parts of Brighton has been praised by TV's Chris Packham.

Almost 20 small plots of land have been used to create a wildlife corridor in the city.

Wildlife corridor in Brighton

Chris Packham, TV presenter, says such schemes are vital to help the environment.

He says: "That patch now is worth so much to those people. They go there, they see it prosper and they're part of its success. It all comes back to that key word, 'empowerment.'

It comes as the National Lottery, which funded the project, announced a total of £2.2 billion has gone to environmental causes over the last 10 years.

Chris Packham, TV presenter:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Chris Packham says the wildlife corridor will encourage people to be more involved in their local environment.

He says: "They will spread the word and people will look over into that patch and realise that it's not an untidy tangle, it's in fact incredibly productive and rewarding."