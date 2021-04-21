Chinook helicopter used to improve habitat for coastal birds

An RAF Chinook Helicopter has been utilised by delivering 56 tonnes of aggregate to an island in Portsmouth Harbour to enhance an important habitat for coastal birds.

Pewit Island was once a thriving seabird colony. The aggregate, delivered by Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter, will help restore and improve the roosting area for a range of species.

Due to the remoteness of the site and shallow water, airlifting the aggregate was the only viable option so in-stepped the Chinook from RAF Benson in Oxfordshire.

Dramatic footage of the Chinook delivering the aggregate

Reserves Officer for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Chris Lycett said, “This project is very exciting and has the potential to return breeding seabirds to Portsmouth harbour, something that has not been seen in a very long time".

"Working with the various partners for this project has been great and I am really pleased that it went ahead after several years of planning. Special thanks to Day Aggregates and Tarmac for providing the shingle”.

The operation involved many Ministry of Defence organisations working closely together as they do on operations around the world.