Disqualified driver caught following pursuit on A27

Video courtesy of Sussex Police

A disqualified driver who hid in a drain after leading police on a pursuit has been jailed.

Police officers spotted a blue Audi, which was showing as untaxed, driving eastbound on the A27 at Lewes about 12.03am on Monday 22 February.

The Audi was pulled over by officers, who spoke to the driver Dean Loughran-Oxley and asked him out of the car.

Dean Loughran-Oxley

At this point, he accelerated away from the scene and continued towards Polegate, reaching speeds up to 90mph.

After police used a device to puncture all four of the Audi's tyres, the Audi was then boxed in by a police car.

Dean Loughran-Oxley managed to run away escape by scaling a large wall. Police units including helicopter were deployed, and the suspect was eventually found by Police Dog Flak hiding in a drain which runs under the road in Black Path, Polegate.

He was eventually sniffed out by Police Dog Flak

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop when required by police and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 February, where he was further remanded ahead of sentencing on Friday 9 April.

He appeared before Lewes Crown Court, where he was sentenced to a total of 60 weeks’ imprisonment. He was also further disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years.