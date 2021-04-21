Police were called to a security scare at the Duke of York's home after a woman reportedly talked her way into his mansion.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police were called tothe Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on Monday morning to reports of a femaletrespasser.

"The woman, aged 43, was intercepted and arrested. She was subsequentlyde-arrested and has been sectioned under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act".

It comes days after a large Thames Valley Police operation for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

They added: "The investigation into the incident continues, but there was no risk to anyindividual on the site".

"Due to the female being sectioned, we will not be commenting further at this time"

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.