A happy tail after fire crews rescue 6 month old puppy from wall

If you have ever had a young puppy, you will know that training the new addition to your family can be a round the clock and sometimes challenging experience.

As well as getting to know you, they will also want to explore and sniff every inch of their new home.

For one puppy in Poole however, an exploration outdoors didn't quite go to plan.

Puppy rescue Fire Service tweet Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

Bambi ended up stuck in a gap in between two walls which resulted in a call to the emergency services and a rather unusual update from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning.

A specialist officer was sent to help free Bambi's head from the wall. Tools were used to remove parts of the concrete and paving to create enough room to free the dog.

A specialist officer was mobilised to assess the scene. He then requested the attendance of a fire engine, which was mobilised from Hamworthy. The crew used hand tools to dismantle metal work and brick work in order to rescue the puppy. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

Thankfully Bambi eventually emerged looking slightly dazed but uninjured. The fire service tweeted a picture of the puppy describing the event as a happy 'tail'.

After a 'ruff' morning, the tweet said, Bambi was rescued and then 'got snapped by the Puparazzi #K999 #bark'.