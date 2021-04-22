Dorset police release picture of man they want to speak to about dog attack

Officers investigating an incident involving a dog in Poole have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.At around 11.30am on Tuesday 20 April 2021 a man was walking his collie on Branksome Chine beach when they were approached by a man with a large pitbull-type dog.The larger dog attacked the collie, leaving it with puncture wounds to its neck. The owner of the collie was also scratched as he tried to separate the animals.

Dorset Police say the owner of the pitbull-type dog is reported to have given incorrect contact details before leaving the scene.

Police Constable John Upsher from of Poole Police said: “I am releasing an image that was taken of the man with the pitbull-type dog. I am keen to identify this individual and speak to him as part of our enquiries".

I would urge anyone with information as to his identify to please contact us. I would also urge the man pictured to do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account of what happened. PC John Upsher, Poole Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact www.dorset.police.uk, call 101 quoting number 55210061569 or contact Crimestoppers