Murder case revisited 35 years on

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

The families of a man and a woman from Hampshire who were shot dead on a common in West Sussex 35 years ago are re-appealing for information to find the person responsible.

Despite various arrests and an extensive police operation at the time, the murder of Lindy Benstead and Peter Thurgood - who were having an affair - has remained unsolved. But advances in technology could help solve the case.

Who killed Lindy Benstead and Peter Thurgood in 1986? For their families, they still haven't found closure.

It's been 35 years. I was only 15 at the time. It's taken away my childhood and I felt it every day since. David Thurgood, Peter Thurgood's son

Lindy Benstead and Peter Thurgood lived in the neighbouring villages of Whitehill and Bordon near Petersfield in Hampshire. They were having an affair and their relationship was well known.

Both were found dead on Chapel Common at Rake in West Sussex after being shot dead at point blank range. They were slumped beside a Mazda car hired by Mr Thurgood.

At the time the police investigation saw a reconstruction created; an extensive search for evidence took place at a nearby landfill site; and Divers were sent into a quarry.

In the 35 years since the bodies of Lindy Benstead and Peter Thurgood were murdered on the common, two people have been arrested and named of possible suspects have been given to police. Detectives even travelled to USA in 2018 to speak to someone with information.

However, each lead has proved inconclusive.

Two gun cartridges found at the scene

But could two gun cartridges found at the scene lead to a breakthrough? Sussex Police say the shells are being reexamined which could see new lines of enquiry.

Police and the families plea to anyone who knows the person who committed such a brutal killing in a peaceful part of countryside to come forward.