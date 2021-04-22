Orphaned bunnies rescued by RSPCA in Sussex

Two orphaned bunnies have been released back into the wild by RSPCA staff at Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre in Sussex.

The orphaned babies were found by a farmer in a hay bale.

The bunnies were hand reared by RSPCA specialists

Staff at Mallydams had to hand-feed them three times a day until they were big enough to fend for themselves.

As the RSPCA's wildlife rehab specialists gear up for a flood of sick, injured and motherless wild animals, the baby rabbits were nurtured at the charity's centre in Hastings, East Sussex.

They have improved enough to be released back into the wild.

More than 13,000 animals were admitted to the RSPCA's four wildlife centres in 2020.

Those rescued include 1,882 hedgehogs, 247 rabbits and 195 bats, most in the peak months of May, June and July.