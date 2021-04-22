Police release CCTV after jewellery stolen from home of pensioner

Hampshire Police have released an image of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with a burglary which happened in Southampton.

At around 1.30am on Monday the 19th of April, the offender forced entry to the home of a man, aged in his 90s, on Vincent Avenue.

Once inside, he stole a quantity of jewellery and a number of enamel Halcyon Days jewellery boxes.

Do you recognise this man?

PC Lawrence Mckenna, said: “We have released this CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with this burglary. Do you recognise him?".

We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Vincent Avenue area around the time of the incident. Did you see or hear anything that could be connected? PC Lawrence Mckenna

PC Lawrence Mckenna continued: "The stolen items hold great sentimental value and it is likely they will be offered for sale. If you are offered any items for sale, which you believe may be stolen, please contact us as soon as possible".

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44210147300.