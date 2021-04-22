Safety campaign launched after rise in fishing deaths

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

It's demanding and dangerous work and the past six months has seen a higher than normal number of deaths in the fishing industry, according to the sector's safety body.

John Nichols worked as a fisherman for 50 years. He knows what a dangerous profession it can be.

He says: "It is the most dangerous job in the country. I've had 4 friends who've lost their lives over the last 50 years"

It's a dangerous industry and falling overboard is a major cause of death. Over the last 10 years, of 60 fatalities, 51 people ended up in the water Credit: ITV News Meridian

But in the past six months , more fishers than average in the UK died, according to the industry safety body.

And John thinks quotas and financial pressure, might be making fishermen head out on their own, increasing the dangers.

John Nichols, Chairman of Thanet Fishermen's Association

John Nicholes, Chairman of Thanet Fishermen's Association, says: "Most of our fleet, in particular at Ramsgate 50% go out on their own".

"It's lack of opportunity, lack of quota. If you don't have that quota you can't afford to pay the crew".

And today the 'Home and Dry 'campaign was launched, highlighting simple steps to reduce the risks of falling overboard.

Simon Potten, Head of Safety and Training, Seafish

Simon Potten, Head of Safety and Training at Seafish, says: "Single handed operators are particularly at risk".

"If you are the only person on board and you fall overboard there is no one to get you back on board".

Probably quite rightly after Brexit and Covid, fishermen are desperate to make some money, we just want to make sure safety is up there as a high priority for them Simon Potten, Head of Safety and Training at Seafish

John would like to see most solo commercial fishing banned on safety grounds.

He says: "I'd like to see at least two people on the boat, but to get to that point we must have more opportunity to earn the money to pay the crew".

A ban on solo fishing will only happen if the industry can be buoyed up. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The fishing industry didn't get the deal it was hoping for from Brexit - and it is still call for help to keep afloat.