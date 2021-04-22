Tributes paid to two friends killed in Berkshire crash

The families of two men who died in a crash on the A33 in Berkshire have paid tribute to them.

31 year old Kyle Jones and 26 year old Connor O'Shea were killed following the collision on April 11th near Swallowfield.

The scene of the collision on the A33

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police Kyle's family described him as a 'happy, caring, kind and considerate young man who was loved by many people'.

They said 'he would help or do anything for anyone especially his friends. He lived life to the full enjoying many social events with his extended family'.

Kyle Jones

He would help or do anything for anyone especially his friends. He lived life to the full enjoying many social events with his extended family. Kyle had a great group of friends who he enjoyed spending his spare time with. As his parents, he made us so proud in what he had achieved. Kyle had a great future ahead of him. Kyle will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. RIP Kyle. Family of Kyle Jones

Connor O'Shea

Connor's family described his as 'a loving husband, daddy, son, brother and friend to so many'.

'He was my first love, we have been together for six years and were just a few weeks away from our third wedding anniversary'.