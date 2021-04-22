Tributes paid to two friends killed in Berkshire crash
The families of two men who died in a crash on the A33 in Berkshire have paid tribute to them.
31 year old Kyle Jones and 26 year old Connor O'Shea were killed following the collision on April 11th near Swallowfield.
In a statement released by Thames Valley Police Kyle's family described him as a 'happy, caring, kind and considerate young man who was loved by many people'.
He would help or do anything for anyone especially his friends. He lived life to the full enjoying many social events with his extended family. Kyle had a great group of friends who he enjoyed spending his spare time with. As his parents, he made us so proud in what he had achieved. Kyle had a great future ahead of him. Kyle will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. RIP Kyle.
Connor's family described his as 'a loving husband, daddy, son, brother and friend to so many'.
He was my first love, we have been together for six years and were just a few weeks away from our third wedding anniversary. Connor was such a funny, caring father to our three-year old and 19-month old sons. There is nothing he wouldn't do for them. Connor was the life and soul (the loudest) person that lit up any room or place that he was in. Connor and Kyle were the most loving and caring men you could have ever met and the closest of friends. We are devastated by the sudden loss of our rock! We will love, miss and remember you always.