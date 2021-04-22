Two men jailed for life for Corhampton lay-by shooting

Two men have been jailed for life after they were found guilty of the murder of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton.

Gurinderjit, also known as G, was found dead in a car parked in a rural lay-by in Shepherds Farm Lane on the 13th of July 2019.

The 41-year-old had been shot at close range the previous night and had died from his injuries.

Gurinderjit Rai was supplying drugs to Aston Hannis. He was lured to the layby in Corhampton to collect debt money from him. Credit: Hampshire Police

Earlier in April, two men were found guilty of murder, and two others were found guilty of manslaughter, following an eight-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Today the four men were sentenced.

30-year-old Aston Hannis, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh. Credit: Hampshire Police

Aston Hannis, 30, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, who had been convicted of murder, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years.

30-year-old Charlie Statham, of Crescent Close, Winchester. Credit: Hampshire Police

Charlie Statham, 30, of Crescent Close, Winchester, who had also been convicted of murder, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

41-year-old Corin Barlow, no fixed abode. Credit: Hampshire Police

Corin Barlow, 41, of no fixed abode, who had been convicted of manslaughter, was jailed for 17 years.

27-year-old Paul White, of Dyson Drive, Winchester. Credit: Hampshire Police

Paul White, 27, of Dyson Drive, Winchester, who had also been convicted of manslaughter, was jailed for 15 years.

On the night of Friday the 12th of July, Gurinderjit was lured to the layby in Corhampton to collect debt money from Hannis.

The jury heard that Hannis and Statham travelled to the lay-by in a recently acquired Mercedes, where they met with Gurinderjit and shot him twice whilst he sat in his car.

The car was later found burnt out nearby. The shotgun was later recovered from woods in Whitchurch.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: “Today marks the end of a long and complex investigation following the assassination of Gurinderjit Rai"

We hope that today’s sentences give the friends and family of Gurinderjit Rai some form of closure Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey

He continued: "I would like to thank all the officers from across the force who worked to bring these four men to justice".