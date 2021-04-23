Crews battle major grassland fire in Sussex

Grassland the size of two football pitches caught fire last night as crews battled the blaze in Sussex.

Flames spread from Devil's Dyke Road near Poynings. Firefighters worked to dampen down hotspots close to a golf course.

The blaze broke out near to the Dyke Golf Club at about 5.20pm.

Fire crews spent most of the evening dampening down hotspots and one pump was there until 10pm last night to monitor the scene.A second water carrier was issued from Petworth and an off-road vehicle from Midhurst.

Crews warned local residents to stay away from the area while they work to sort the fire.