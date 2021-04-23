Dispersal powers in Romsey Town Centre after rise of anti-social behaviour

Dispersal powers are in place in Romsey Town Centre following a rise of anti-social behaviour incidents in recent weeks.

The orders will run from 12pm Friday 23 April, until 6am on Monday 26th April.

It will cover the area surrounding Romsey Town Centre. The dispersal zone covers the town centre, down to Bypass Road and up to Sandy Lane.

It gives officers the power to disperse people under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014; they can also seize any items used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

Those under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Inspector Chris Taylor said: "The criminal and anti-social behaviour we have seen by some is inconsiderate and unacceptable."

We have made these incidents a district priority, and have increased foot and cycle patrols in the area to combat this. Inspector Chris Taylor

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or large gatherings is asked to phone 101, or if it is an emergency always phone 999.