Man who drove twice the speed limit before crashing into tractor is jailed

A driver who'd consumed cannabis then raced another vehicle at speeds of 120mph along a country lane before crashing into a tractor has been jailed.

Sussex Police were called to the scene of the crash on The Broyle (B2192) shortly before 6pm on the 18th of May last year.

The tractor had been turning left into Half Mile Drove when the collision occurred, and the impact caused it to overturn.

Its driver, a 41-year-old man from Hailsham, suffered serious facial injuries and temporary sight loss. He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Dennis admitted being at fault and said he was too inexperienced to drive the BMW which he had purchased only the day before. Credit: Sussex Police

The driver was identified as Harry Dennis, 21, of Maple Close, Maresfield. He also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His front seat passenger did not require hospital treatment.

A blood sample was taken, which showed Dennis had at least 3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Dennis pleaded guilty to both offences, and at Lewes Crown Court on the 20th April he was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

The driver of the other car, Danny Stiller, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He is also required to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and is subject to an electronic tag for three months.