Met Office and Microsoft team up to build new supercomputer

Every forecast you see on your television is the product of billions of pieces of information, collected from around the globe and merged with model data within a supercomputer.

Exciting news in the world of weather then, as the Met Office and Microsoft have teamed up to build the world's most advanced, powerful weather forecasting supercomputer in the world.

It will be up and running by summer 2022 and will mark a HUGE leap in weather and climate forecasting.

Part of the Met Office supercomputer Credit: Met Office

60 quadrillion calculations per second

It will bring about a multitude of benefits such as:

Increased precision and accuracy of model data

Better prediction of severe weather events

Improved local forecasts

Ground-breaking climate change modelling

Helping the Government to reach net zero by 2050

This partnership between the Met Office and Microsoft is a ringing endorsement for the UK’s credentials in protecting our environment, as we prepare to host COP26 later this year. Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary

And as if all that wasn't enough, it'll also be one of the world's most environmentally friendly supercomputers, running on 100% renewable energy.

Roll on 2022!

