Met Office and Microsoft team up to build new supercomputer
Every forecast you see on your television is the product of billions of pieces of information, collected from around the globe and merged with model data within a supercomputer.
Exciting news in the world of weather then, as the Met Office and Microsoft have teamed up to build the world's most advanced, powerful weather forecasting supercomputer in the world.
It will be up and running by summer 2022 and will mark a HUGE leap in weather and climate forecasting.
calculations per second
It will bring about a multitude of benefits such as:
Increased precision and accuracy of model data
Better prediction of severe weather events
Improved local forecasts
Ground-breaking climate change modelling
Helping the Government to reach net zero by 2050
This partnership between the Met Office and Microsoft is a ringing endorsement for the UK’s credentials in protecting our environment, as we prepare to host COP26 later this year.
And as if all that wasn't enough, it'll also be one of the world's most environmentally friendly supercomputers, running on 100% renewable energy.
Roll on 2022!