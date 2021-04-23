Surrey Police launch appeal to locate dog owners

play-icon Created with Sketch.

WATCH: does one of these dogs belong to you?

Following a recent animal welfare warrant in Shipley Bridge where 20 dogs were seized under the Animal Welfare Act, Surry Police are now releasing images of these dogs and appealing for their owners to come forward.On the 15th of April, Tandridge Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant at an address in Shipley Bridge.

20 dogs were seized under the Animal Welfare Act and now, as part of ongoing police enquiries, a public appeal has been launched to try and locate their owners.Anyone who believes they can provide proof of ownership in relation to any of these dogs, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45210038723