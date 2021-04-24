Sixty homes evacuated after car crashes into house in Burgess Hill

Around sixty homes had to be evacuated after a car crashed into the side of a house in Burgess Hill, causing a gas leak

Several families in Perryfields were moved out of their homes over safety concerns.

A cordon was put in place to allow fire crews to make the area safe.

Police received a report of a car colliding with a house in Perryfields, Burgess Hill, around 6.50pm on Friday (April 23). The collision caused a gas leak, and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity. Around 60 properties were temporarily evacuated while the area was made safe. All residents have now been allowed to return home and no injuries have been reported to police. Anyone who saw the collision or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1319. Sussex Police spokesperson