Probe after crash involving police car injures four people in West Berkshire

An investigation is underway after a collision in a West Berkshire village involving a marked police vehicle.

Four people were injured, one of them seriously, following the incident in Tidworth at around 10.30am on Friday April 23rd.

The police car was travelling south on blue lights on the A340, when it was in collision with two other vehicles travelling in the opposing direction.

Three people sustained minor injuries and one person, reported to be a woman in her 70's, sustained serious injuries. All have been treated at hospital and are now recovering.

Inspector Gavin Biggs, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this three car collision on the A340 near to Tidmarsh.

“We are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of this incident and would seek help from the public to aid our enquiries.

“I would ask that any motorists who were using the road at the same time, particularly anyone with dash-cam, get in contact with us if they can help in any way.

The collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will decide whether to investigate the incident themselves.