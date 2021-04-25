FOUND- police locate missing 13 year old girls from Hastings

UPDATE: Police have thanked the public for helping them locate Annaleigh and Keira.

Police are urgently searching for two girls who have been reported missing.

Annaleigh Benton and Kiera Torr, both 13, were reported missing from the Hastings area on Saturday night and concern is growing for their welfare.

They are believed to be together, and possibly travelling around by train. They have links to the Battle, Crawley and Blackpool areas.

Annaleigh is described as white, 5’ 4”, of medium build and with long blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black shiny jacket with fur trim on the sleeves and hood, and black, orange and white Nike trainers. She also has her ears pierced.

Kiera is described as white, 4’ 11”, of slim to medium build with mid-length brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing leggings, trainers and a black puffer jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact police.