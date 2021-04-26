Lifeboats and lifeguards around the coast saved almost one life every single day in 2020, latest figures have revealed.

Rescue statistics from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) show a total of 349 lives saved by the charity's lifeboat crews and lifeguards last year.

140 lives saved during summer months

32% increase in lives saved during summer 2020

42 launches a day in summer 2020

23 launches a day for rest of 2020

Volunteers are Poole Lifeboat Station launched 144 times last year, bringing 157 people back to safety, including saving three years.

Of those launches, 64 were in darkness.

Paul Glatzel, an RNLI volunteer, said that "packed beaches around the coast as restrictions lifted" meant "a hugely busy season for...Poole Lifeboat Station and for the RNLI as a whole."

The rescue figures have been released as the RNLI prepares to launch its Mayday fundraising campaign.

The institution, which is entirely funded by charitable donations, is calling on supporters to take on a 'Mayday Mile' - running at least one mile throughout the month of May to raise money.

Volunteers at Poole lifeboat station are aiming to cover 1,000 miles in their own Mayday challenge over the bank holiday weekend.