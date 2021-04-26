Two people have been injured and a man has been detained following reports of 'shots fired' near Crawley College, Sussex Police have said.

The force said it received multiple calls shortly after 3.10pm on Monday (26 April) to reports of gun shots being fired at a college in College Road, Crawley.An 18-year-old man from Crawley was detained ten minutes later and police say a firearm and a knife were seized.

Two college members of staff have are being treated for minor injuries, but these are not gunshot wounds, police said.

Sussex Police said it is working with officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East but "all lines of enquiry are open."

Bradley O'Brien, a student at the college, described how he heard first became aware of the shooting.

"I heard a few gun shots go off and, as I've looked past the window I see a lot of people gathering up and like running, and like the college was on lockdown," he said.

"People's mums starting calling them, making sure they were okay, and a couple of the students did in fact get up and leave while the college was on lockdown."

The college remains in lockdown.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges added: "We continue to have a large policing presence in Crawley and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward."Two staff members at the College suffered minor injuries and presented themselves to a walk-in medical centre. No one else has presented themselves to use with injuries but if you need medical assistance please contact the ambulance service or speak to an officer."We are liaising with officers at Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE). All lines of enquiry are open at this stage."Roads in the vicinity of the college have been closed and we continue to ask members of the public to stay away from the area at this time."Report information by calling 101 or report online quoting Operation Reset"

The force says there is a heavy police presence in the area and is asking people to avoid the area.

The A2004 College Road has been closed both ways closed due to the incident between A2220 Station Way and The Boulevard.

This is a developing story with updates to follow.