Police to visit every school in Thames Valley in knife crime initiative

Video report by ITV Meridian's Cary Johnston

Thames Valley police are planning to visit every primary school in the region, as part of a week-long initiative to tackle knife crime.

Although knife crime is down 10% year-on-year in the Thames Valley, police say the stay-at-home restrictions during Covid lockdowns may have contributed to the reduction.

It comes after three families from the Reading area lost their loved ones to knife crime in the last year.

13-year-old Olly Stephens, 26-year-old Raheem Hanif, and 24-year-old Yannick Cupido, all lost their lives in the space of six weeks in unconnected incidents.

Officers therefore want to tackle to issue, as the region emerges from lockdown by going into primary schools in a bid to encourage a culture of trust in the police.

Children at Alfred Sutton Primary School in Reading, are given a special class with a video and a book telling the story of the fictional character PC Ben, who solves problems as he travels around the community.

While there are no mentions of no references to knives in the storybook, the Head Teacher, Robert Howell says it helps youngsters learn the values of right and wrong.

He says: "Reading is such a vibrant inclusive community, our children get so much out of seeing these people first hand."

All 2,700 primary schools in the Thames Valley will receive a visit from the police in the coming months.