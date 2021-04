14 homes in Canterbury had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

Fire crews and Kent Police were called to Littlebourne Road yesterday evening (26/04).

SGN gas engineers have been working to contain the leak.

Surrounding roads from Warwick Road down to St Martin's Hill remain closed.

People living in the area surrounding Littlebourne Road are advised to close windows and doors.

Two fire engines, SGN engineers, and Kent Police were in attendance.