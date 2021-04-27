18 fire crews tackle thatch fire in Tidworth

play-icon Created with Sketch.

WATCH: Crews tackle the thatched fire

Fire crews are at the scene of a thatched fire near Tidworth tonight.

Eighteen crews were called to the blaze in Collingbourne Ducis just after 4pm.

The fire has destroyed the roof of the two floor property.

There were no injuries and valuables were saved.

The nearby road remains closed.

Sarah Phillimore, Neighbour:

Sarah Phillimore and her son, Oliver Morphy, helped the owner of the thatched property to get items out of his house.

Sarah said the resident was unaware that his house was on fire.

She said: "The poor man was in such a shock, that he had no idea what he was doing."

Oliver raised the alarm after telling his Dad he saw smoke from, what he thought, was a bonfire.

He then rushed round to the owner to tell him his house was on fire, after calling 999.

The family began spraying the house with water using a hosepipe before the fire crews arrived at the scene.

The area was then cordoned off while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.