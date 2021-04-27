Two people have been arrested after the death of a man in Aylesbury.

Members of the public reported an assault on the Grand Union Canal near Broughton at about 12.20pm on Monday (26 April), Thames Valley Police said.

A man was found with serious injuries and he died at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

The village of Broughton is a few miles east of Aylesbury.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (27 April) on suspicion of murder.

A 41-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice on Monday, the force said.

Detectives are continuing their appeal for anyone with information to contact the force by calling 101, or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 845 (26/4).

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.