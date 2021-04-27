One person has been injured in a Haywards Heath crash that saw the roof of a bus ripped off as it travelled under a low bridge.

It happened on Rocky Lane just before 6:45 this morning (Tuesday 27 April).

Martin Harris, Managing Director of Brighton & Hove Bus Company, said: "We are currently investigating the incident which occurred just before 6.45 this morning on Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath.

"There were five passengers on board the bus at the time and one has sustained a minor injury.

"The disruption to services in the area has been minimal and people should continue to travel as usual."

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were deployed to scene.

A spokesperson said that a woman was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with a head injury.

They also confirmed that the driver of the bus was also assessed and treated but was discharged from our care at the scene.