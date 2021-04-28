Teenager, 18, charged following Crawley College incident

A teenager has been charged following the armed incident at Crawley College.

Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, has been named by police and is expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Students and staff had to be evacuated with their hands on their heads after shots rang out at Crawley College, West Sussex, on Monday.

The heroics of one teacher and their colleague, who were injured tackling an armed suspect, were lauded by police and the college praised the actions of the emergency services.

Police at the scene Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Local officers were liaising with counter-terror specialists on Monday evening but later announced that it is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

On Wednesday morning Sussex Police announced that Dreimanis, of Barton Walk in Crawley, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

He has been remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.