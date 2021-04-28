Three arrested after man dies from head injury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from a head injury in Bracknell.

The 34 year old man was found in the Twin Bridges Underpass on Sunday afternoon, before being taken to hospital. He died yesterday.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Three men, two aged 36 and one aged 32, all from Bracknell, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this extremely distressing time. We are conducting a thorough investigation in order to establish what happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley

A cordon has been put in place at the Twin Bridges Roundabout underpass, while officers carry out enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley said: “It is believed that the victim left a property around 3am on Sunday, riding a white electric scooter with black handles."

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they saw the victim in the early hours of Sunday, or anyone who has information about this incident to please come forward."