Murder investigation: Home Secretary expresses condolences to family of PCSO

The Home Secretary has expressed her condolences to the family of a serving Police Community Support Officer who died in Kent.

The body of 53-year-old Julia James was found in Akholt Wood, close to the village of Snowdown on Tuesday.

Priti Patel said she was "So saddened to hear of the death of Kent PCSO Julia James. I offer my sincere condolences to Julia's friends, family and colleagues at this awful time."

Kent Police launched a murder investigation yesterday and the force said it was pursuing a number of inquiries.

It saddens me to confirm that the victim was a serving PCSO for Kent Police and whilst there is a full and thorough investigation under way, our thoughts also remain with her family, friends and colleagues. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards added it was "vitally important" that anyone who was in the area on Monday and Tuesday, who may have seen something suspicious, comes forward.

"We're particularly keen to speak to those who regularly visit the area who may have seen something out of place and those who drove by who have dashcam footage."