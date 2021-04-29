Investigation underway to find driver after man injured in hit and run

Investigations are underway to locate the driver of a car that collided with a pedestrian, leaving him seriously injured.

Police were called to Ashey Road in Ryde on the Isle of Wight on Thursday morning (29 April).

The collision is believed to have happened sometime between 12.30am and 1am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was put into the care of paramedics.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to have been dark coloured and will now have damage to its front.

Officers will remain at the scene for much of the day while they carry out enquiries.

Hampshire Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area between 12.30am and 1am, or who may have seen a dark-coloured vehicle with damage to the front.