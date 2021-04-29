Meet the runner attempting two marathons a day for 100 days

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A long distance runner from Dorset is aiming to run two marathons a day for a hundred days.

Nick Butter is no stranger to endurance events, but says this challenge is the hardest he's ever done.

The 31-year-old has already achieved a world first by running a marathon in every country, where he's been shot at, mugged and attacked by dogs.

But he told ITV News Meridian that physically, this challenge means he's at his limit this time.

"This is physically the most demanding, you know, I'm on the road, 8,000 calories a day, between 11 hours running and 19 hours running which was the other day my injury day.

"Logistically it's slightly easier because we're not having to juggle passports or borders or war zones, hopefully I wont be attacked by too many dogs here either!"

Two hundred marathons in 100 days is around 5240 miles. Due to a few injuries, Nick plans to make up any distance lost once he's recovered.

The runner from Verwood invites runners to accompany him every day, he says they support him, they say he is such an inspiration.

The worldwide 196 foundation is the reason why Nick is taking on this amount of running.

As Nick uses ice packs on his knees, the plan is to return to double marathons on Friday after a few days of rest and a few singles.

He says he doesn't know if he can achieve this, but it won't be for lack of trying.