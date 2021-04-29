Production of Mini hit by global shortage of computer chips

Production of the Mini is to be halted for a few days because of a shortage of computer chips.

The firm said its factory near Oxford will not build cars on Friday and next Tuesday and Wednesday after the bank holiday weekend.

A spokeswoman said the company was 'monitoring the situation'.

The car plant produces 5,000 cars every week. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Other companies are also being hit by a global shortage of computer chips.

Jaguar Land Rover announced last week it was temporarily shutting its two main car factories at Halewood on Merseyside and Castle Bromwich in the West Midlands.