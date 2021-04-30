More than 40 World War Two grenades found buried in a Hampshire garden

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch moment controlled explosion was carried out on grenades

More than 40 World War Two grenades have been discovered in a Hampshire village.

Homeowner James Osborne was told by a landscape gardener, who was doing work on his garden in Bramdean, that he'd discovered the grenades that had been buried for more than 70 years.

A wall of water was put around a skip containing the 42 phosphorus grenades before a bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion.

The noise and smoke shocked the normally peaceful village near Alresford.

Police took to social media to let people know not to be alarmed by the sound of an explosion.

Initially, we didn't realise how significant it was. They looked like milk bottles so we were lifting them out and putting them on the side and thought we could carry on with the work but a couple of them were smoking so we thought it best to call the police and then we had the fire brigade, about 5 or 6 ambulances all preparing for a controlled explosion. James Osborne, Home owner

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley