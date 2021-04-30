'Her loss will be felt by us every day': Family of Julia James release tribute

The family of a police community support officer killed near a village in Kent have paid tribute to her, saying her loss will be felt 'every moment of every day'.

Julia James, 53, was found dead in Ackholt Wood, close to the village of Snowdown on Tuesday (27 April).

A statement from the family reads:

"There are no words to adequately describe the void left in our lives by the death of our mum.

"She was so much to so many people; a wife, mother, daughter, nanny, sister and a friend.

"Mum was fiercely loyal, she loved with her whole heart and nothing was too much trouble for the people she cared about.

"She had a beautiful smile and was always quick to laugh, she was so naturally funny with a brilliant sense of humour.

"It’s difficult to describe a person in a few sentences, to describe who they truly were is impossible, but the people who knew her will know how kind she was and how she would bring so much fun and life to a room.

"Her loss will be felt by us every moment of every day. She will be so sorely missed. As a family we are trying to understand how we will navigate our lives without her, it seems an impossible task.

"We would like to thank everybody who has messaged and left flowers, the outpouring of love and support from friends, the local community and our policing family has been enormous."