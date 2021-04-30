Murdered PCSO Julia James died of 'serious head injuries'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards gives update on murder investigation

A police community support officer killed in a village in Kent died from 'serious head injuries', according to Kent Police.

Julia James, 53, was found dead in Ackholt Wood, close to the village of Snowdown on Tuesday (27 April).

Deputy Chief Constable Tom Richards said there are hundreds of officers on the investigation into her death but that there are currently no "clear suspects".

Police forensic and specialist search officers near the scene at Akholt Wood Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

"She was a hugely passionate, devoted individual who was completely committed to serving the people of Kent. She will be hugely missed and lost by her colleagues."

"I do understand that local residents are concerned. That is completely natural.

"At this stage I do not have an identified suspect. We do not know what the motive of this attack is.

"I would urge people if they have any concerns to report it to Kent Police immediately. People should be aware of their surrounding circumstances and situation."

A PCSO looks at flowers and messages left in Aylesham, Kent, for PCSO Julia James Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The mother-of-two was off duty and last seen walking her dog before her body was found.

Detectives have been carrying out searches in the local area and making enquiries, which will continue into the weekend.

A post mortem took place on Thursday where it was confirmed Julia had died from serious head injuries.

Meanwhile floral tributes have been left for Ms James in nearby Aylesham.