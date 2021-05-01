play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV Meridian reporter Tony Green sent this report on the latest on the police investigation surrounding Julia James's death

A large police cordon remained in place in Kent on Saturday, where the body of PCSO Julia James was found earlier this week.

A floral tribute which was left near the cordon said: "Dearest Julia RIP you made my laugh! "The kindest person I ever met love Becki x."

Ms James died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog and her body was found in woods close to her home in the village of Snowdown, Kent.

Flowers left in Aylesham near to where Julia James's body was found

Kelly Adsia, a PCSO who knew Ms James from Canterbury, came to see the tributes which had been laid by members of the public for her friend at a park in Aylesham village.

She accepted that people may be concerned as her killer is still at large.

She told PA news agency: "Everyone is just in shock and hoping it comes to a speedy resolution.

"I know that my colleagues will not stop - they will do that for anybody - but they will not stop until we find whoever did this.

"If they (the killers) knew Julia and met her for even five seconds they would not have done this - even if they had just said hello to her, they would not have done this."

On Saturday, police officers could be seen searching the verges of the woods where Ms James was found.

A white police tent had been erected nearby.

At a press conference on Friday, Kent Police Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards urged members of the public to be "vigilant" and "aware of their surroundings".