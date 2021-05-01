The 12-year-old recognised by Disney for her 'extraordinary acts of kindness'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver

A young girl from West Sussex has been recognised by Disney for her 'extraordinary acts of kindness' after helping care her brother who needs round the clock assistance.

Izzy Randall has raised hundreds of pounds for the hospice that supports him.

Izzy and her brother Luke on a day trip to Pagham beach in Sussex

Chestnut Tree House Hospice is based on the Sussex coast, and cares for hundreds of young people in parts of Hampshire and Sussex.

It's a place where the family can go to enjoy themselves and hand over the caring responsibilities.

They nominated Izzy and now she is one of 5 children who will feature in a free Disney Princess storybook.

Izzy’s kindness has been recognised as part of research carried out on behalf of Disney about life post pandemic. They found over three quarters of us say we’ve become kinder and more compassionate over the past year with children leading the way.

Over two thirds of children in the UK believe that treating others with kindness is the most important way to behave.

Izzy's mum, Elizabeth Randall, says her daughter has always been a little girl with a big heart