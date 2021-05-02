Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Reading

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead at a property in Reading.Officers were called to a flat in Laud Close at about 4.30pm on Friday, April 30.A woman, aged in her 30s, was found dead, with detectives treating the incident as "unexplained".Her next of kin have been informed.

Police say they will remain at the property for some time.

A witness said: "We were here on Friday and suddenly all hell broke loose. There were ambulances and police cars everywhere."We don’t know much about what’s happened but I can see parts of the flats are shut off."It’s a close knit community round here, people keep themselves to themselves."Nearby resident Paul Reid said: "I only know the woman as someone you’d see. But the police were here knocking on doors and asking questions."We’ve lived here 20 years and there’s not ever been anything like this. It’s usually really quiet."Thames Valley Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area as it continues its investigation.A spokesperson for the force said: “Thames Valley Police is investigating the unexplained death of a woman aged in her 30s. “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this and he is in custody at this time. Officers are continuing to investigate in order to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.A post-mortem examination will now be carried out on the woman's bodybefore a file is passed to the coroner.