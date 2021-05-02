Stalker jailed for throwing petrol bombs at Southampton house

Ashley James Pankewycz pleaded guilty to arson

A man has been jailed for eleven years and nine months after throwing petrol bombs at an address in Southampton belonging to a friend of his ex-partner.

Ashley James Pankewycz, 31, of Andersons Road in Southampton, pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The incident happened at an address on Millbrook Road on 11 September 2020.

Southampton Crown Court heard how Pankewycz created three petrol bombs using lager bottles, before throwing them at the house.

As a result, the front garden was set alight and damage was caused to the front door and window.

Pankewycz was arrested later in the same day. A subsequent search of his address and vehicle found the same lager bottles, lighter fluid, and half full petrol can.

The court also heard how Pankewycz had stalked his ex-partner before setting the fire at her friend’s address.

In mid-July 2020, he left himself into her flat without permission. He also sent her multiple text messages, including photos of her.

The court were also told that on 24 July 2020, he again turned up at her flat without invitation and refused to leave for around three hours.

Whilst outside her address he also logged into her Google Chromecast device by Bluetooth and played music to her inside her flat.

Pankewycz was arrested for these offences and bailed with conditions not to contact the victim. He breached these conditions on 28 August 2020 by again turning up at her address.

He was charged with arson with intent to endanger life and stalking.

He was yesterday, Friday 31 April, jailed for eleven years and nine months. He will serve five years on licence.

Pankewycz was also jailed for six months for stalking, to run concurrently.