High winds were responsible for unleashing a large gazebo into the air, lodging it in the roof of a cricket pavilion in Oxfordshire.

The giant structure became wedged on the building in Brize Norton this morning.

Firefighters were called in from Witney, Bampton and Rewley Road to deal with the marquee, which needed assistance from the aerial appliance.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning people to take down gazebos and marquees during high winds.