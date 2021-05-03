Friends of missing Sarm Heslop release video message and offer reward

play-icon Created with Sketch.

WATCH: Sarm's friends pay heartfelt tributes to her as they appeal for help in trying to find out what happened to her.

Friends of a Southampton woman who disappeared in the US Virgin Islands eight weeks ago, have released video messages for her in the hope of drawing attention to her case.

Sarm Heslop, 41, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran her friends say is owned and operated by her American boyfriend Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8.

Sarm Heslop

Today, her friends in England have issued a video montage of messages in the hope of attracting new attention to her disappearance and any information which may lead to new details emerging in the case.

Through a Go Fund Me page, the group of friends has also put up a reward of up to $10,000 and is working in association with Crimestoppers.

Commenting, Sarm's best friend Andrew Baldwin said: “It is now two months since Sarmwent missing. Eight weeks in which we get more and more distraught and despondent asleads dry up and there seems to be no further knowledge or clues as to what has happened to Sarm.

“We hope the reward may just jog someone’s memory or entice them to come forward withany new information which may be used by the Virgin Islands Police Department in itsongoing search for Sarm and investigation into the events leading up to the time shedisappeared.

“We all know Sarm would not disappear of her own volition or free will. Something hashappened to her and we will not pause until we get the answers we need.

A website and Facebook page have been set up along with the hashtag #FINDSARM in the hope of reaching out to the world to find her.

Sarm's boyfriend Ryan Bane issued a statement through his lawyer saying his thoughts are with Sarm's family and friends, and that he has spent 'countless hours searching for her and will continue to do so. He's devastated that she's missing'.

The Virgin Islands Police Department continue to investigate her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarm is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.