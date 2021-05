A man has been charged with the murder of a man in Aylesbury.

63-year-old Clive Porter, a former police officer, was found by emergency services at around midday at the Grand Union Canal near Broughton. He had been assaulted.

He had serious injuries and died at the scene.

The village of Broughton is a few miles east of Aylesbury.

Daniel Wisniewski, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and will appear at Oxford magistrates court today (Monday 3rd May).