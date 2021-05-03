Witness appeal after woman killed and two injured in north Dorset crash

A woman has died and two people are seriously injured in hospital after their car crashed off a road in north Dorset.Police were called at around 8.15pm on Saturday 1 May following the single vehicle collision on the B3081 between Shaftesbury and Gillingham, near to the access to Port Regis School.The collision involved a silver Audi A6 Allroad estate.Emergency services attended and very sadly a 23-year-old female passenger of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.A 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both taken to Salisbury District Hospital with serious injuries.All three occupants are from the local area.Police Constable Leanne Steedman, of the traffic unit, said their thoughts were with the family of the woman at this difficult time:

We are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision. I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to it, to please contact us. I would also like to hear from any motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam. PC Leanne Steedman, Dorset Police

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for a detailed examination of the scene to be carried out. The closures were lifted at around 5am on Sunday morning.