Final vaccinations given at Salisbury Cathedral

The final vaccinations were given by the NHS team within Salisbury Cathedral at the weekend.

On Saturday the Cathedral said goodbye to the 90-strong team from Sarum South Primary Care Network vaccination team, who have been an ever-present feature of daily life there since January.

On Sunday, the Cathedral restarted in person Choral worship. They are hoping to welcome back visitors later in the month.

Vaccine team given guard of honour as they leave Salisbury Cathedral

The vaccination operation is moving across the Close to another Cathedral building, Leaden Hall.

The building is currently being used by the education team for schools workshops but will now be transformed into a vaccine hub in the next phase of the roll-out.

35,000 People vaccinated in the Cathedral

1,600 People vaccinated on Saturday 1st May

The vaccination team left as the Cathedral prepares to welcome back visitors this month. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The departure of the NHS team did not go unmarked as a special farewell ceremony was held at the end of Saturday's vaccination session.

The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury thanked the team for all they had done for the community and the Cathedral.