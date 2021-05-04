Man charged with murder of Reading woman

A man has been charged by Thames Valley Police as they continue their murder investigation following the death of a woman in Reading.

Police were called to a property in Laud Close at around 16.30 on Friday 30th April after receiving reports that a 34-year-old woman had died.

It has since been confirmed that the woman was 34-year-old Beth Aspey.

A police cordon remained in place on Sunday afternoon. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A post mortem was carried out on Sunday which gave the cause of death as blunt force head injury.

45-year-old Ben Shand of Crescent Road, Reading was arrested on Friday night and remained in police custody over the weekend for questioning.

Members of the public will have seen an increased police presence in the area since Friday and this will remain in place while our investigation continues. If you have any questions or concerns at all, please feel free to approach our officers Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police charged him with one count of murder and he will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court today (4th May).

Police have reassured the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Police are now seeking the public's assistance with their investigation, and in particular, would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Beth on Friday evening.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 101 and quote the reference number: 43210184533.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.