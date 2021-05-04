Detectives investigating the death of a serving Kent PCSO have launched road checks in the hope of finding a witness who is yet to come forward.

Julia James, who was 53, was found next to Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown just before 4pm on 27 April.

A week on from her death, Kent Police said officers would be stopping vehicles in the area between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday (4 May) to speak to anyone who has not already come forward.

A post-mortem examination found that Julia died after suffering significant head injuries.

She had been walking her dog at the time of the attack, having worked from home that day, Kent Police said.

No arrests have been made as part of the ongoing investigation so far, but the force said that detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

They also confirmed that experts from the National Crime Agency have been providing "specialist advice on forensic search techniques."

Meanwhile, a tent has been set up in Market Square, Aylesham, for anyone with information or concerns to stop by and speak to an officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said the force is leaving "no stone unturned in investigating what happened to Julia."

He also thanked the "significant number of people who have spoken to us and provided information to date."

"If you think you might know something and have not already spoken to us then please do get in touch, no matter how insignificant you might think it is," he said

"Sometimes the smallest pieces of information lead to the biggest breakthroughs.

"We understand why people living in the Snowdown area and further afield may feel uncertain about their own safety following Julia’s death, and we continue to advise people to remain vigilant until the full circumstances are established"