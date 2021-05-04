play-icon Created with Sketch.

Two people have been seriously injured following an explosion at a house in Kent.

It happened just before 8am this morning (4 May) at Mill View, Willesborough, Ashford, Kent Police said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said two people "have been taken to hospital in London with serious injuries."

A further five people have been sent to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford with injuries "thought to be less serious."

A large number of emergency services workers are at the scene. Credit: Gareth Fuller / PA Images

Kent Fire and Rescue says that it is still "working to extinguish any remaining signs of fire."

Two casualties were passed onto the care of paramedics, the fire service said.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that ambulance crews including a Hazardous Area Response Team and specialists from the air ambulance were at the scene.

A spokesman said: “Two patients have been taken to hospital in London with serious injuries.

"A further five patients have been taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford with injuries thought to be less serious.

“We remain at the scene in support of our emergency service colleagues.”

Kent Police said the cause is yet to be established but at this stage the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

All residents are now accounted for, the force added.

The Salvation Army have set up a centre at a local village hall to provide support to those who have been evacuated.